Contrasting Pfizer (PFE) and TESARO (TSRO)

TESARO (NYSE: PFE) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TESARO does not pay a dividend. Pfizer pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pfizer has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of TESARO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TESARO has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TESARO and Pfizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESARO $223.33 million 6.69 -$496.12 million ($9.17) -2.97 Pfizer $52.55 billion 4.69 $21.31 billion $2.65 15.63

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than TESARO. TESARO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TESARO and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESARO -180.29% -285.30% -69.53% Pfizer 42.35% 25.35% 10.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TESARO and Pfizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESARO 0 7 13 0 2.65 Pfizer 2 9 9 0 2.35

TESARO currently has a consensus target price of $95.70, indicating a potential upside of 251.58%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $41.12, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. Given TESARO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TESARO is more favorable than Pfizer.

Summary

Pfizer beats TESARO on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting. The company also develops Niraparib for the treatment of various tumors. In addition, it is developing immunotherapy antibody product candidates, including TSR-042, which is in a phase I clinical trial targeting programmed cell death protein 1; TSR-022 that is in phase I clinical trial targeting T-cell immunoglobulin domain and mucin domain-3; and TSR-033, an antibody candidate, which is in phase I clinical trial targeting lymphocyte-activation gene-3. The company has collaboration and exclusive license agreement with AnaptysBio, Inc., as well as collaboration agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V., and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., as well as Genentech. Tesaro, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that would lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; generic sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and anti-infectives. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, Viagra, Inflectra/Remsima, Pristiq, Zyvox, Vfend, Revatio, Inspra, Medrol, Sulperazon, Fragmin, Tygacil, Nivestim, and Retacrit brand names. This segment also engages in the research and development, as well as contract manufacturing activities. Pfizer Inc. has collaboration and/or co-promotion agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the development of Eliquis; Astellas Pharma US, Inc. for developing Xtandi; Merck KGaA for the development of Bavencio; and Neofluidics, LLC to develop a microfluidics-based platform. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

