Core-Mark (CORE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 9.56%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,134.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 47.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Core-Mark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.