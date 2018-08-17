Corium International (CORI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Corium International, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products that leverage advanced technologies in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. Corium has developed six marketed products in the prescription drug and consumer markets: Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System for hypertension, Fentanyl TDS for chronic pain and four Crest Advanced Seal Whitestrips products. The company has two proprietary transdermal technology platforms with applications in multiple drug categories and indications: Corplex(TM) and MicroCor(R). Corium International, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Corium International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corium International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ CORI traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,104. Corium International has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $313.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 155.21% and a negative return on equity of 298.48%. equities research analysts expect that Corium International will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,923,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corium International (CORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.