Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.747 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,516,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,728 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,473,000 after acquiring an additional 831,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,250,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,153,000 after acquiring an additional 986,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,370,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,646.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,276,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166,961 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

