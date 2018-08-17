Cormark Weighs in on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2018 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.36.

TSE:TD opened at C$78.37 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$63.13 and a 52-week high of C$78.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.25 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 23.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

