Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

BREW opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.93 and a beta of 0.40. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 732,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 87,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 84,282 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

