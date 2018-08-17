Credit Suisse Group Trims McDermott International (MDR) Target Price to $23.00

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a $17.66 rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a $17.66 rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of MDR stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.81. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that McDermott International will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in McDermott International by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in McDermott International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 65,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDermott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in McDermott International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 152,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

