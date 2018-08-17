Cree (CREE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CREE. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cree from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.66.

Shares of CREE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,680. Cree has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $409.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cree will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,800,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $490,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699,285 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Cree by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,817,011 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $158,673,000 after acquiring an additional 755,782 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,928,013 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 353,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,150,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cree by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,187,858 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,250 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

