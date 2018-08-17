Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4049093294609 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

NYSE CRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

