CryCash Price Tops $0.12 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. CryCash has a market cap of $555,687.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryCash token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001895 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000776 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000680 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000361 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003880 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

