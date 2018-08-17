CryptoEscudo Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CESC)

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. CryptoEscudo has a total market cap of $159,655.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEscudo coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoEscudo has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoEscudo alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00908795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002960 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004126 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013999 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Coin Profile

CryptoEscudo (CRYPTO:CESC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official website is cryptoescudo.pt. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoEscudo

CryptoEscudo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEscudo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEscudo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEscudo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEscudo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.