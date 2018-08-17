CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CSX were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in CSX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CSX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

Shares of CSX opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

