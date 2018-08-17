Cubic (CUB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CUB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cubic to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -180.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Cubic has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Cubic’s payout ratio is -65.85%.

In other Cubic news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $73,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cubic by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cubic by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cubic by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cubic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

