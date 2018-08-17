Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Maxim Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

CYTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.72.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.35% and a negative net margin of 428.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. research analysts predict that Cytori Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

