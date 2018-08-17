DA Davidson Lowers Dycom Industries (DY) Price Target to $77.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $85.00 price target on Dycom Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. 13,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,982.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 388.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

