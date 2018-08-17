Daily Journal Co. (DJCO) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Daily Journal by 94.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Daily Journal by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $232.79 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $201.95 and a twelve month high of $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.22, for a total value of $669,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,872 shares of company stock worth $2,077,228 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

