DAOstack Price Tops $0.12 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $13,292.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00314896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00163014 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037845 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,281,549 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

