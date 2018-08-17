DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $408,016.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00304404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00164103 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00039411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 46,094,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,099,932 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

