David Brown Purchases 10 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider David Brown purchased 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,604 ($20.46) per share, for a total transaction of £160.40 ($204.62).

LON:GOG opened at GBX 1,590 ($20.28) on Friday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,310 ($16.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,952 ($24.90).

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,745 ($22.26) to GBX 2,360 ($30.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,340 ($29.85) to GBX 1,840 ($23.47) in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,945.56 ($24.82).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.