Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.03.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $112.87 and a 52-week high of $175.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.