Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Holdings Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,169.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVMT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

DVMT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.21. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,056. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.