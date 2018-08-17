Dennis Langer Sells 14,531 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DRNA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 234,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,627. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $773.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 839.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,402 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2,002.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 603,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 574,804 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,063,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 375,288 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 509.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,623 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

