Dero (DERO) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00006285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $5,041.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000264 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,522,110 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

