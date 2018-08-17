Deutsche Bank Increases TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Price Target to $59.00

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 911,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 306,799 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 192,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

