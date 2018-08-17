Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Software (SOW)

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOW. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.82 ($49.79).

SOW traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching €42.79 ($48.63). 79,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a twelve month low of €34.53 ($39.24) and a twelve month high of €49.80 ($56.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

