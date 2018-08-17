Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €37.60 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €37.60 ($42.73) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC set a €38.50 ($43.75) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Cfra set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.57 ($42.69).

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €30.75 ($34.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,882 shares. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

