Devery Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Devery token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Radar Relay, IDEX and Hotbit. Devery has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $145,877.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00274330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00156340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031277 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

