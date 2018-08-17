DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $221,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 59,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $5,474,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,061 shares of company stock valued at $18,014,822. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -221.22 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

