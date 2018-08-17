Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $208,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $36.39 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.