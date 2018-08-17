Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAZ opened at $9.61 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

