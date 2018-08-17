Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Price Hits $0.0142

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Distributed Credit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bibox, Kucoin and DEx.top. Distributed Credit Chain has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain (CRYPTO:DCC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,394,576,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,468,931 tokens. Distributed Credit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018. Distributed Credit Chain’s official website is dcc.finance. Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave. The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DEx.top, IDEX, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Distributed Credit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

