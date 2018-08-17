Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree surpassed the industry in the past month gaining strength from its strategic initiatives that include improving store productivity as well as store expansion. The company’s continued restructuring and expansion initiatives, as evident from steady store openings and improvement of distribution centers, should keep driving revenues. Notably, the company opened its 15,000th store and 23rd distribution center in July. Moreover, we believe that focus on consumables and discretionary categories and the everyday low-price model are factors that are expected to drive traffic. However, the company’s dismal top and bottom line trend in recent quarters and a dismal outlook remain concerns. Further, deleverage in SG&A rate owing to higher labor expenses, store payroll costs and utilities expenses is likely to impact margins, which remained soft in the fiscal first quarter. Nonetheless, estimate for fiscal 2018 is trending up lately.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.99.

DLTR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,530. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

