DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Decreased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises approximately 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DWDP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

