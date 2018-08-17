DRDGOLD (DRD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DRDGOLD earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.3957604201788 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE DRD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

