DREAM Unlimited (DRM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$10.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

DRM traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,304. DREAM Unlimited has a one year low of C$6.85 and a one year high of C$10.46.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

