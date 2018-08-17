DSW (DSW) Shares Gap Down to $27.84

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $27.84. DSW shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 3968044 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research cut DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DSW in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut DSW to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. DSW had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that DSW Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of DSW by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,192,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of DSW by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DSW by 7.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About DSW (NYSE:DSW)

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

