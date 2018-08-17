DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108,200.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00029418 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $108,200.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00063356 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00070614 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00080869 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002887 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.