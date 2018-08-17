Dycom Industries (DY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.02

Press coverage about Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dycom Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.4268467833293 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NYSE DY opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.81 per share, with a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

