Eastside Distilling Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (EAST)

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Eastside Distilling in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 145.79% and a negative return on equity of 123.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp acquired 28,236 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $243,111.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.