Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.38. Eaton posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eaton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $80.99. 126,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $786,011.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Eaton by 27,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,434,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,190,000 after buying an additional 1,429,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,531,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,916,000 after buying an additional 1,293,143 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Eaton by 6,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,239,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after buying an additional 1,220,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after buying an additional 1,132,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

