Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 242,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,147,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 107,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,309,000 after acquiring an additional 129,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,112.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,472.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,615 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,493. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $139.39 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $156.87. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

