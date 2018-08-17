Eisai (ESALY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of ESALY traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.22. 6,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.22. Eisai has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of -0.15.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Halaven and Lenvima, an anticancer agent; Aloxi, an antiemetic agent; Aricept, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease; Fycompa, an antiepileptic agent; Methycobal for peripheral neuropathy treatment; BELVIQ for anti-obesity treatment; and LYRICA for neuropathic pain treatment.

