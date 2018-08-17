Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Given Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media coverage about Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ekso Bionics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3904550804964 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.74. 7,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,606. The company has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 327.12%. equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Sherman purchased 200,000 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

