Elbit Systems (ESLT) Upgraded at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESLT. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $818.53 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 168,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 135,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 3,422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.