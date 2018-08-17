Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. owns a diversified portfolio of energy assets, including natural gas operations consisting miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines, natural gas treating and processing assets located in Texas and Louisiana, and three natural gas storage facilities located in Texas. “

ETE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of ETE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,876. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 357.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the second quarter worth $138,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the first quarter worth $142,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

