ENI (ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cfra set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.67 ($21.21).

ENI stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.78 ($17.94). 8,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.94 ($14.70) and a 52 week high of €15.44 ($17.55).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

