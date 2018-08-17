Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.10. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPE shares. ValuEngine raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

NYSE EPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,536. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock news, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 416,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $1,223,198.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $872,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,593,412 shares of company stock valued at $19,698,809 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 588,381 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

