Entravision Communication (EVC) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) Head to Head Survey

Entravision Communication (NYSE: GTN.A) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GTN.A) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

This table compares Entravision Communication and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communication $536.03 million 0.86 $176.29 million $1.73 3.01 Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.53 $261.95 million N/A N/A

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communication.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entravision Communication and Gray Television, Inc. Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communication 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entravision Communication presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Entravision Communication’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entravision Communication is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Dividends

Entravision Communication pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. Entravision Communication pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communication has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Entravision Communication has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entravision Communication and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communication 31.54% 46.10% 20.84% Gray Television, Inc. Class A 25.99% 11.89% 3.35%

Summary

Entravision Communication beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. Its portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions comprising television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. The company also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Headway digital programmatic advertising platform, the Mobrain mobile advertising platform, and the Pulpo media advertising network, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a wide range of devices. As of March 14, 2018, the company owned and operated 55 primary television stations; and 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Gray Television, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.