eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Down 15.5% This Week

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Gate.io. eosDAC has a market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $124,151.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eosDAC has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Bibox, ZB.COM, OTCBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

