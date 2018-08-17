Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SBPH stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.12. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.22.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin J. Driscoll purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $48,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $184,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $446,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

